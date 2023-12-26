Sugar factory workers allege that vested interests engaged in misleading farmers

December 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Tungabhadra Sugar Works Mazdoor Sangha has said that their company is not evicting farmers cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. “A few people are spreading false information to hide their misdeeds,” the Sangha said.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, P. Ravi Kumar, vice president of the sangha, said that the State Government had granted 1,429 acres and 34 guntas of land to the factory to cultivate sugar cane on lease. The factory returned to the same land in 1991 itself. “The factory has nothing to do with those cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. However, some people are spreading false information among farmers,” he said.

Further, he said that a few people allegedly involved in a scam involving the factory land were behind spreading false information. “The accused are trying to mislead the public to conceal their misdeeds,” he added.

