ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar factory workers allege that vested interests engaged in misleading farmers

December 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Tungabhadra Sugar Works Mazdoor Sangha has said that their company is not evicting farmers cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. “A few people are spreading false information to hide their misdeeds,” the Sangha said.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, P. Ravi Kumar, vice president of the sangha, said that the State Government had granted 1,429 acres and 34 guntas of land to the factory to cultivate sugar cane on lease. The factory returned to the same land in 1991 itself. “The factory has nothing to do with those cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. However, some people are spreading false information among farmers,” he said.

Further, he said that a few people allegedly involved in a scam involving the factory land were behind spreading false information. “The accused are trying to mislead the public to conceal their misdeeds,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US