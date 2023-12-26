GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar factory workers allege that vested interests engaged in misleading farmers

December 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Tungabhadra Sugar Works Mazdoor Sangha has said that their company is not evicting farmers cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. “A few people are spreading false information to hide their misdeeds,” the Sangha said.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, P. Ravi Kumar, vice president of the sangha, said that the State Government had granted 1,429 acres and 34 guntas of land to the factory to cultivate sugar cane on lease. The factory returned to the same land in 1991 itself. “The factory has nothing to do with those cultivating the land once granted to the factory on lease. However, some people are spreading false information among farmers,” he said.

Further, he said that a few people allegedly involved in a scam involving the factory land were behind spreading false information. “The accused are trying to mislead the public to conceal their misdeeds,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.