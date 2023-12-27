Sugar factory land: The government will take appropriate action, says Madhu Bangarappa

December 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said he will consult legal experts to resolve the issue of farmers cultivating land that once belonged to Tungabhadra Sugar Works Ltd.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also minister in-charge of the district, said that he was informed about the issue by the farmers recently. “I have consulted the legal experts. As it involves court orders, we have to be careful. The government will ensure the farmers, who have been cultivating the land, are not disturbed,” he said.

Further, reacting to BJP leaders’ allegations against him and others in Congress for their role in the issue, the minister said BJP MP Raghavendra and BJP leaders should mind their language before making such comments. “Otherwise, I will have to expose them. Raghavendra did not do anything for the farmers displaced by the Sharavathi project. When his father was the Chief Minister, he did anything for them,” he said.

