GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar factory issue: Govt. will stand by farmers, says Cong. leader Kimmane

January 01, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Rathnakar has assured the farmers cultivating the land that once belonged to Tungabhadra Sugar Works in Shivamogga taluk that the State government will stand by them and ensure they are not evicted.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Ratnakar said the farmers had been in worry following recent court orders over the land that once belonged to the factory. “Farmers need not worry. The matter has to be settled through court. The government will take appropriate action in favour of the farmers, who have been cultivating the land,” he said.

The private sugar company was allotted over 1,400 acres of land for sugarcane cultivation on lease. Besides that the factory had purchased around 1,000 acres. However, in the recent decades, after the factory stopped activities, many portions have been cultivated by local people. Following recent court orders, the factory has reclaimed the land.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.