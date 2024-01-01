Sugar factory issue: Govt. will stand by farmers, says Cong. leader Kimmane

January 01, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Rathnakar has assured the farmers cultivating the land that once belonged to Tungabhadra Sugar Works in Shivamogga taluk that the State government will stand by them and ensure they are not evicted.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Ratnakar said the farmers had been in worry following recent court orders over the land that once belonged to the factory. “Farmers need not worry. The matter has to be settled through court. The government will take appropriate action in favour of the farmers, who have been cultivating the land,” he said.

The private sugar company was allotted over 1,400 acres of land for sugarcane cultivation on lease. Besides that the factory had purchased around 1,000 acres. However, in the recent decades, after the factory stopped activities, many portions have been cultivated by local people. Following recent court orders, the factory has reclaimed the land.