Sugar factories told to expedite loan repayment

The District Central Cooperative Banks and Apex Bank have disbursed loans amounting to ₹5,229 crore to sugar factories in the State in various years and the overnment has asked factories to expedite repayment of the loans.
Cooperation Department Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday reviewed loans sanctioned by 21 DCC banks and Apex Bank to various sugar factories located in different districts and asked officials to collect details related to assets and liabilities, ownership, and management of factories in a week.
The loan amount of ₹4,864 crore was in the current accounts of DCC banks and Apex Bank. A sum of ₹365 crore has turned into non-performance asset.
The Minister told department officials to formulate guidelines to be followed during lending to factories.
As on August 24, a total of 10,57,825 farmers had borrowed crop loans amounting to ₹7,038.91 crore as against the lending target of ₹14,500 crore to 24.5 lakh farmers during 2020-21.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath