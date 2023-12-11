Sugar factories told to clear dues to farmers within 10 days

December 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A 10-day deadline has been given to some sugar factories in Mandya for paying up dues they owe to farmers who had supplied sugarcane to them over the last two weeks.

Despite 14 days after supplying sugarcane, the factories have kept the dues, not paying the entire amount as per the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). In this regard, the factories have to clear the dues within 10 days, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara.

The Deputy Commissioner gave this direction at a meeting in Mandya on Monday where the officers/representatives from the sugar factories attended.

Expressing displeasure over getting complaints from farmers over non-payment of dues, the Deputy Commissioner sought to know the reason for the delay in clearing the dues and the extent of dues each factory owes to farmers.

The meeting was told that ICL Sugars at K R Pet crushed 5,01,365 tonnes of sugarcane and the FRP fixed was at ₹2,944 a tonne. The total dues from the factory was around ₹14.14 crore, a press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mandya.

Koppa’s NSL Sugars crushed 7,43,200 tonnes of sugarcane and the FRP for the sugarcane supplied to the factory was fixed at ₹2,920 a tonne. The factory’s total dues are to the tune of ₹19.21 crore even after delivering the produce to the factory nearly two weeks ago, the meeting was told.

Likewise, Sri Chamundeshwari Sugars in K.M. Doddi has crushed 8,00,725 tonnes and the FRP a tonne was fixed at ₹2,944. The total dues are estimated at ₹16.30 crore. Pandavapura’s PSSK Sugars crushed 5,39,575 tonnes of sugarcane and the FRP was fixed at ₹2,920 a tonne. Compared to other factories, the dues outstanding was less and it was around ₹3.83 crore.

The MySugar factory has not kept any dues to farmers and it has crushed 2,41,305 tonnes of sugarcane. The FRP was fixed at ₹2,920 a tonne.

The outstanding dues by various factories in Mandya was ₹53.48 crore. The factories that have more dues and all others have to clear the dues within 10 days, the Deputy Commissioner directed the representatives of the factories.