Sufficient stocks, says Minister

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has said people should come forward to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and cooperate with the administration in its fight against the spread of the infection.

He told journalists after holding a meeting with officers in Hassan on Saturday that the district had sufficient stock of vaccines. “We are forcing people to get vaccinated. I wish to tell the people that if they wanted their family members to be healthy, they should get vaccinated. I have instructed officers to vaccinate all frontline workers and the lecturers.”

The Minister said he had asked the district administration to get 50 % of beds in private hospitals reserved for COVID-19 patients. The private hospitals should treat patients as per the price chart fixed by the State government. “Those who violate the guidelines will face action.”

As of now the number of daily fresh cases was below 250 in Hassan. “We will consider imposing night lockdown if the number of cases increases.”