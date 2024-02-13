Sudugadu Siddha Mahasabha demands security for its people

February 13, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The nomadic Sudugadu Siddha Mahasabha, an organisation of the nomadic community Sudagadu Siddha, has sought protection for people of the community settled at Bettada Sathenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk of Hassan district.

B.L. Hanumanthappa, State president of the mahasabha and other office-bearers, visited the village on Tuesday and interacted with families of the Sudagadu Siddha, a Scheduled Caste, settled there. The residents had been in fear following the assault on three of them by upper caste people in the village over a minor accident reported on February 21.

Mr. Hanumanthappa told The Hindu that the families had been living in the village for many years. However, the upper caste people had been making efforts to evict them from the place through various means. The government had allotted half an acre of land for the community in the village, however, the families had not yet got khatha of their land.

“The upper caste people had been harassing the Sudugadu Siddha people by making false allegations of stealing their crops. They had been denied basic amenities, including power supply. Following the recent incident, the family members have not been able to engage in their routine work. Schoolchildren have stopped going to school,” he said.

The Mahasabhas has demanded that the Hassan district administration ensure security for the community and fulfil their basic needs.

Three people, Ramachandra, Manjula and Manjanna of the community were allegedly assaulted by a group of five people, belonging to the upper caste on January 21. Manjula filed her complaint with the Holenarsipur Town Police. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Manjula, the complainant, told this correspondent that the upper caste people assaulted her and the other two people in connection with a minor accident. “We avoid entering the village. Our children hardly go to schools these days”, she said.

Land allotted

These families were allotted land following a report in The Hindu in June 2019. Earlier, they were denied land due to allegations of upper caste people in the village.