Karnataka

Sudheendra Kulkarni meets Shivakumar

Sudheendra Kulkarni, former close aide to ex-Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee and founder of the Forum for a New South Asia, on Friday, called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and reportedly discussed the political developments at the State and national level.

Congress sources termed the meeting as a courtesy call by Mr. Kulkarni.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2022 8:02:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sudheendra-kulkarni-meets-shivakumar/article65366917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY