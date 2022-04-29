Sudheendra Kulkarni meets Shivakumar
Sudheendra Kulkarni, former close aide to ex-Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee and founder of the Forum for a New South Asia, on Friday, called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and reportedly discussed the political developments at the State and national level.
Congress sources termed the meeting as a courtesy call by Mr. Kulkarni.
