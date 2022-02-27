Sudhanva takes over as the new President of TiE Mysuru

Outgoing President of TiE Mysuru, Ajith Pai handed over charge to Mr Sudhanva at a recent annual meeting of TiE in Mysuru

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru, Sudhanva Dhananjaya has taken charge as the President of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mysuru chapter.

Outgoing President of TiE Mysuru, Ajith Pai handed over charge to Mr Sudhanva at a recent annual meeting of TiE in Mysuru, which was also attended by co-founder of NICEorg.in Sanjay Anandaram.

The annual meeting was followed by the key-note address on “The Entrepreneurial Mindset” by Mr Sanjay Anandaram, who spoke about how mindset can change the game of entrepreneurship to scale and address the competition innovatively. He cited the examples of leading companies like Walt Disney, Starbucks, Amul, Tesla and Apple, which surprised the world with their innovation and creative thinking.

Mr Anandaram, who is also a Board member of TiE Bengaluru Chapter, shared the details of his new venture Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE), which was described as a “catalyst for building Brand India by empowering India’s cultural enterprises and entrepreneurs”.

Meanwhile, TiE Mysuru, in a statement said, the organsiation held a total of 14 webinars and networking events in Mysuru attended by more than 1,000 entrepreneurs during 2021 including the TiE University programme to promote student entrepreneurship.

TiE also hosted its first edition of TiE Women Pitchfest to support and encourage women entrepreneurs in Mysuru during the year. It has also offered mentoring support to more than 25 startups including cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh to chosen start ups in 2021. During its annual flagship event TiECon Mysuru 2021, more than 15 speakers from across the globe shared their expertise and knowledge with local entrepreneurs and startups, the statement added.