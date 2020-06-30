Sudhakar returns; denies ‘politics’ over pandemic

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who was in quarantine after three of his family members tested positive, returned to work on Wednesday, attending a meeting with private medical college management representatives that was chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is in charge of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, also attended the meeting. While there was speculation that Mr. Ashok being made in charge while he was in quarantine had irked him and Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Mr. Sudhakar insisted there was no misunderstanding between ministerial colleagues.
“He [Mr. Ashok] is a senior Minister and has taken care of things well in my absence. There is no politics in this. The CM is captain and we are working under him,” he said. Earlier, it was rumoured that squabbles between Ministers on the issue had led to the Chief Minister giving charge of media briefings to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.
Just over a week ago, Mr. Sudhakar’s father, wife, and daughter had tested positive, forcing the Minister into home quarantine. The cook employed by the family had also tested positive. The Minister has tested negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath