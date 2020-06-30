Sudhakar returns; denies ‘politics’ over pandemic

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who was in quarantine after three of his family members tested positive, returned to work on Wednesday, attending a meeting with private medical college management representatives that was chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is in charge of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, also attended the meeting. While there was speculation that Mr. Ashok being made in charge while he was in quarantine had irked him and Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Mr. Sudhakar insisted there was no misunderstanding between ministerial colleagues.

“He [Mr. Ashok] is a senior Minister and has taken care of things well in my absence. There is no politics in this. The CM is captain and we are working under him,” he said. Earlier, it was rumoured that squabbles between Ministers on the issue had led to the Chief Minister giving charge of media briefings to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

Just over a week ago, Mr. Sudhakar’s father, wife, and daughter had tested positive, forcing the Minister into home quarantine. The cook employed by the family had also tested positive. The Minister has tested negative.