Sudha Murty visits Belagavi Book Club

October 10, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - Belagavi

Infosys Foundation chairperson and writer Sudha Murty interacted with members of the Belagavi Book Club at the Sapna Book House in Belagavi on Sunday.

She spoke of her experiences of beginning to write later in life and the positive feedback for her work that led her to write more regularly. She answered some questions from members and posed for photographs with them.

Abhishek Bendigeri, founder, Rostrum Diaries, which supports the club, said that the club has no admittance fees and anyone can join by visiting the website, www.bookreads.in/club or the club’s social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghu M.V. and Meghana M.R., managers of Sapna Book House and club members, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.