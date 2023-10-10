Sudha Murty visits Belagavi Book Club

October 10, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - Belagavi

Infosys Foundation chairperson and writer Sudha Murty interacted with members of the Belagavi Book Club at the Sapna Book House in Belagavi on Sunday.

She spoke of her experiences of beginning to write later in life and the positive feedback for her work that led her to write more regularly. She answered some questions from members and posed for photographs with them.

Abhishek Bendigeri, founder, Rostrum Diaries, which supports the club, said that the club has no admittance fees and anyone can join by visiting the website, www.bookreads.in/club or the club’s social media handles.

Raghu M.V. and Meghana M.R., managers of Sapna Book House and club members, and others were present.