Sudha Murty to inaugurate school in Belagavi district today

April 12, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty will formally inaugurate Smt. Malutai Shivaputra Shirakoli School of the KLE Society in Gavanal-Sankeshwar towns near Hukkeri of Belagavi district on Saturday.

The school, which started functioning in 2023-24, was earlier known as KLE English Medium School. It is spread over a four-acre campus with a built-up area of 1,25,000 sq ft at an investment of ₹18 crore.

The school is equipped with modern classrooms with IT infrastructure, hi-tech computer and science laboratories, library with digital facilities, sports infrastructure and facilities for training in music and arts.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Sri Jagadguru Pancham Shivalingeshwar Mahaswami of Duradundishwar Math, MLAs Prakash Hukkeri and Mahantesh Koujalgi, KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and others will be present.

The guests will felicitate Ms. Murty.

