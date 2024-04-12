GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sudha Murty to inaugurate school in Belagavi district today

April 12, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty will formally inaugurate Smt. Malutai Shivaputra Shirakoli School of the KLE Society in Gavanal-Sankeshwar towns near Hukkeri of Belagavi district on Saturday.

The school, which started functioning in 2023-24, was earlier known as KLE English Medium School. It is spread over a four-acre campus with a built-up area of 1,25,000 sq ft at an investment of ₹18 crore.

The school is equipped with modern classrooms with IT infrastructure, hi-tech computer and science laboratories, library with digital facilities, sports infrastructure and facilities for training in music and arts.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Sri Jagadguru Pancham Shivalingeshwar Mahaswami of Duradundishwar Math, MLAs Prakash Hukkeri and Mahantesh Koujalgi, KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and others will be present.

The guests will felicitate Ms. Murty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.