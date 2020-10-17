Sudha Murty to be conferred doctorate

Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, will be conferred with the University of Mysore’s honorary doctorate on the occasion of its centenary convocation.

Giving details of the centenary convocation to be held on October 19, UoM Vice Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar said the honorary doctorate for Ms. Murty had been approved by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the chancellor of the university.

Fielding reporters’ queries, Mr. Kumar said the university only constitutes a committee for selection of candidate for the award of honorary doctorates. The committee had recommended three names of which the Governor selected one. He said he was not aware of the other two names.

It was the Governor’s prerogative to choose one or two. “Sometimes, two names are chosen. But, this time only one name was chosen,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the centenary convocation on October 19.