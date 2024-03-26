ADVERTISEMENT

Sudha Murty felicitated in Belagavi

March 26, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various women’s organisations felicitating Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Sanskruti Mahila Mandal and other organisations felicitated Sudha Murty, writer and Rajya Sabha member, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Members of various women’s associations gathered to interact with her and felicitate Ms. Murty at an event in BUDA Complex in Doordarshan Nagar.

It was organised as part of International Day of Women. Members of Belgaum Ladies Association, Raddi Women’s Association, Maitri Club, Nanu Nammavarondige Ladies Front and Patanjali Yoga Centre were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Murty stressed on the importance of duties and responsibilities of women in the present era when society is in need of Nari Shakti or women power.

“They have to take up social service activities, along with their domestic duties. They can help poor students in some way, either monetarily or intellectually, by giving their valuable time,” she said. “This will ensure that we can attain inner peace,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US