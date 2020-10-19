Sudha Murty conferred honorary doctorate in absentia

Mysuru

19 October 2020 23:08 IST

Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, was conferred the honorary doctorate of University of Mysore in absentia at the centenary convocation held here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Hemantha Kumar said Ms. Murty had been chosen for the honour in acknowledgement of her contribution to the society, which among other things included setting up 70,000 libraries in schools, besides 16,000 public toilets, mostly in rural areas.

Mr. Kumar also hailed Ms. Murty for being in the forefront of rehabilitation of victims of natural calamities.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of officials from the University is expected to call on Ms. Murty at her residence and hand over the honorary doctorate.

During the convocation, the D. Litt in Agri Business was presented to Manoj Rajan, who is the Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

Earlier, Governor Vajubhai Vala, who presided over the centenary convocation virtually, unveiled new projects and infrastructure of the University digitally. The new projects included an intelligence surveillance system in the Manasagangotri campus, besides the data centre and digital signage of the University.

,