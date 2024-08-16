GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudha Murthy chooses Vijayapura as nodal district for development

Published - August 16, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy speaking to Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan and zilla panchayat CEO Rishi Anand at a meeting in Vijayapura on August 13.

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy speaking to Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan and zilla panchayat CEO Rishi Anand at a meeting in Vijayapura on August 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy has chosen Vijayapura as her nodal district. She will work with the district administration and other local government agencies to develop the district, with special focus on health, education, and tourism promotion.

Ms. Murthy held a meeting with officials in Vijayapura on August 13 and sought information on the status of the district on the HDI index. She sought copies of reports of of places of tourist potential. She cited several reasons for choosing Vijayapura as the nodal district. They included her ties to the district as she had gone to school here, her relatives lived in some villages and towns of the district, her love for northern Karnataka, and her desire to promote tourism in the district.

Ms. Murthy said she would devote a large part of her local area development funds for the upkeep and maintenance of tourist spots like Gol Gumbaz, Bara Kaman, Gagan Mahal, Ibrahim Roza, Basavana Bagewadi town, Kamatagi medieval era water supply system, and other areas. She would help set up tourist information centre, drinking water facilities, and toilets.

Ms. Murthy plans to build a charity boarding on the district hospital premises, provide facilities to the public and to build a library at Talikote, Basavan Bagewadi, Sindagi. She said there are plans to upgrade and renovate the water pavilion in Kumatagi and develop the summer palace.

Focus would be on providing basic facilities in a phased manner in some schools, anganwadis, and hostels. She said activities like library visits, personality development, swimming and sports should be promoted among the youth to aid their personality development. She said special focus would be laid on empowerment of girls studying in the hostels of Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Department.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan directed officials to coordinate with her office and cooperate in their pro-public activities.

