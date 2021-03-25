Kalaburagi district, which has been seeing a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past one week, reported over 100 cases for the consecutive day on Wednesday, according to a bulletin published by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Sudden rise in COVID-19 cases
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
March 25, 2021 01:05 IST
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
March 25, 2021 01:05 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 1:06:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sudden-rise-in-covid-19-cases/article34155333.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story