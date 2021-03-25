Karnataka

Sudden rise in COVID-19 cases

Kalaburagi district, which has been seeing a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past one week, reported over 100 cases for the consecutive day on Wednesday, according to a bulletin published by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

