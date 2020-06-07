Sudden mass lay-offs leave workers worried

Mandya

07 June 2020 22:55 IST

Hundreds of employees of Euro Clothing Company, a unit of Gokaldas Exports Ltd., staged a protest on the premises of the company in Srirangapatna on Saturday following the announcement of mass lay-offs.

The company, established on July 1, 2010 is said have employed at least 1,200 people from Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Mandya, Mysuru, and other places. Citing the reason of dwindling production activities following lockdown, the company issued a mass lay-off circular on Saturday.

Severely condemning the lay-offs, the employees staged a protest.

The company has thrown labour laws and employees welfare to the wind and has illegally announced the lay-offs, said Jayaram, legal adviser, Garment and Textile Workers’ Union. “We have requested the district administration’s intervention,” he told The Hindu besides stating that the union would legally oppose the lay-offs.