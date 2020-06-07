Karnataka

Sudden mass lay-offs leave workers worried

Hundreds of employees of Euro Clothing Company, a unit of Gokaldas Exports Ltd., staged a protest on the premises of the company in Srirangapatna on Saturday following the announcement of mass lay-offs.

The company, established on July 1, 2010 is said have employed at least 1,200 people from Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Mandya, Mysuru, and other places. Citing the reason of dwindling production activities following lockdown, the company issued a mass lay-off circular on Saturday.

Severely condemning the lay-offs, the employees staged a protest.

The company has thrown labour laws and employees welfare to the wind and has illegally announced the lay-offs, said Jayaram, legal adviser, Garment and Textile Workers’ Union. “We have requested the district administration’s intervention,” he told The Hindu besides stating that the union would legally oppose the lay-offs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:57:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sudden-mass-lay-offs-leave-workers-worried/article31773895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY