Sudden downpour leaves roads waterlogged in Hubballi

September 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Residents of Hubballi, particularly in the central business district, again had a tough time on Tuesday as a sudden downpour left several roads waterlogged and rainwater entered Ganesh Pandals at some places.

Despite the claims made by the municipal authorities about taking steps to prevent inundation and waterlogging during rain, Dajibanpet locality again witnessed waterlogging during the downpour that lasted over half an hour.

Local residents and shopkeepers were quick to block the waterlogged roads by putting up barricades so that no one ventured into them and exposed themselves to risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not that we did not have waterlogging on this road before. But it is only after the Smart City works were carried out, that we are facing waterlogging even after rain for a short duration,” one of the shopkeepers told The Hindu.

In fact, the issue of waterlogging has come up quiet frequently during the municipal corporation meetings and even work was taken up to construct a storm-water drain at Dajibanpet Circle. During the work, it was said that it [work] would solve the problem of waterlogging. However, residents say that the problem has only worsened after the completion of Smart City works.

Another shopkeeper pointed out that every time it rained, along with rainwater, slush from drains too spills onto the roads leaving a stinking smell for a long time thereafter. “Every time we raise the problem, an official or elected representative visits and assures us of solving the problem, but nothing has happened so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, the downpour resulted in rainwater mixed with sewage entering a few houses at Lokappana Hakkal in Vidyanagar and a few other localities in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.