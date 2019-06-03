Sudden downpour brings respite to citizens in Kalaburagi; temperature drops by 4o Celsius

The sudden downpour accompanied by gusty winds and thunder that lashed Kalaburagi city on Sunday evening affected life to some extent. Many trees were uprooted, electricity poles collapsed, roads were inundated and power supply was disrupted for a long time in various parts of the city.

As the city was experiencing severe heat wave conditions, the downpour brought the much-needed respite to citizens. Most of the areas in the city and places around Kalaburagi district witnessed heavy rain for nearly one hour.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave in several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka and Bombay Karnataka has reduced. Kalaburagi recorded the maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The average temperature in the district hovered around 41 degrees Celsius. However, it had dropped when compared to the 44.7 degrees Celsius recorded last week.

Vijayapura recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bidar with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

Raichur, Koppal, Bagalkot and Belagavi city recorded identical maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature

Kalaburagi recorded the highest minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, while Raichur recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.