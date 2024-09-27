GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SUDA to prepare masterplan for 2041, says chairman Sundaresh

Updated - September 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Bhadravati Urban Development Authority (SUDA) is preparing a master plan for both Shivamogga and Bhadravati’s urban localities given the population growth by 2041, authority chairman H.S. Sundaresh said on Friday.

In a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Sundaresh said earlier the authority had decided to prepare a masterplan considering the population growth by 2031. However, the authority reviewed its decision to prepare the masterplan for 2041.

“By 2041, the total population of both cities will be around 15 lakh. The agency entrusted to prepare the master plan will look into infrastructure facilities and basic amenities in tune with the growing population. We will also concentrate on roads, new residential layouts, parks, hospitals, and educational institutes,” Sundaresh stated.

Regarding the residential layouts of the authority, Sundaresh said more than 8,000 had applied for sites at Urugadur. “The authority will allot sites as per the rules after reserving sites for different categories. Those who had applied earlier will have the benefit of seniority,” he said.

The SUDA will construct apartment complexes at J.H. Patel Layout and Urugadur. “We are also working out a plan to develop a layout at Sogane. The SUDA will talk to bagair hukum cultivators of the land and work out a model to give them compensation and develop the layout,” he added.

Authority commissioner Vishwanath Muddajji and others were present at the press conference.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.