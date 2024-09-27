SUDA to prepare masterplan for 2041, says chairman Sundaresh

Shivamogga Bhadravati Urban Development Authority (SUDA) is preparing a master plan for both Shivamogga and Bhadravati’s urban localities given the population growth by 2041, authority chairman H.S. Sundaresh said on Friday.

In a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Sundaresh said earlier the authority had decided to prepare a masterplan considering the population growth by 2031. However, the authority reviewed its decision to prepare the masterplan for 2041.

“By 2041, the total population of both cities will be around 15 lakh. The agency entrusted to prepare the master plan will look into infrastructure facilities and basic amenities in tune with the growing population. We will also concentrate on roads, new residential layouts, parks, hospitals, and educational institutes,” Sundaresh stated.

Regarding the residential layouts of the authority, Sundaresh said more than 8,000 had applied for sites at Urugadur. “The authority will allot sites as per the rules after reserving sites for different categories. Those who had applied earlier will have the benefit of seniority,” he said.

The SUDA will construct apartment complexes at J.H. Patel Layout and Urugadur. “We are also working out a plan to develop a layout at Sogane. The SUDA will talk to bagair hukum cultivators of the land and work out a model to give them compensation and develop the layout,” he added.

Authority commissioner Vishwanath Muddajji and others were present at the press conference.