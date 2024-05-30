SUCI(C) urges Election Commission to release complete poll data

SUCI (Communist) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to release the complete poll-related data, including the total number of votes polled, in all earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

State secretary K. Uma said that such a declaration will put an end to doubts among the people about transparency in the poll process.

Several parties have been demanding release of poll data in format 17 C. But the ECI has been reluctant to release it. This is a matter of serious concern. The ECI has admitted that there has been a change of six per cent in polling figures in the revised data. she said.

The revision of data has revealed that the difference is 1.07 crore voters. This raises suspicion over transparency in the poll process, Ms. Uma said.

This data is prepared by officials in the polling booths. It is submitted to the ECI after every phase. What is stopping the ECI from sharing this data with the public? The ECI should immediately upload all data, including format 17 C, on its website for the general public, she said in a release.

