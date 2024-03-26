SUCI(C) to contest in 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka

March 26, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), which has decided to field 151 candidates in 19 States and three Union Territories, will field its candidates in 19 Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons along with a few of its candidates in Hubballi on Tuesday, State Committee member of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that the party, which has been fighting for solution to the long-pending problems of the working class, farmers and labour, will field its workers as candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Aldalli said that as the elections are on the anvil, the pro-capitalist parties have again started approaching the electorate with new faces by giving them new assurances and guarantees.

He said that the BJP-led NDA, which has been ruling the country for the last 10 years, had made the lives of the common people difficult. The BJP, which canvassed for the 2014 elections on issues of price rise, unemployment and corruption, has gone silent on these issues now and the Gujarat model has disappeared.

“The BJP, which spoke of bringing back black money from Swiss banks, made all possible efforts to block the release of information on purchasers of electoral bonds. Under Prime Minister Modi India has gone down in hunger index, human resource development index and in other fields, but Mr. Modi is speaking of Viksit Bharat,” he mocked.

While the BJP has ensured further growth of capitalists like Adani and Ambani, the Congress, which ruled and spoiled the nation for seven decades is now seeking another chance. Having done nothing for the people, the BJP is now trying to polarise the people by raking up religious issues, mosque, flag, CAA and others. It has even amended the law to keep Election Commission under its control, he said.

Mr. Aldalli said that the time is ripe to raise people’s voice against the pro-corporate parties which have now come together under the banner of NDA and I.N.D.I. Alliance and elect their representatives wisely by considering the work done for the people.

He termed the Lok Sabha elections as a war between capitalists and labour, exploiters and the exploited.

SUCI(C) candidates Sharanabasava Gonawar, Laxman Jadagannavar, Gangadhar Badiger and others were present.

Nominees

The following are the party nominees for the Lok Sabha elections: Dharwad Sharanabasava Gonawar; Belagavi Laxman Jadagannavar; Haveri Gangadhar Badiger; Uttara Kannada Ganapathi Hegde; Bagalkot Mallikarjun H.T.; Vijayapura Nagajyoti; Kalaburagi S.M. Sharma; Raichur Ramalingappa; Koppal Sharanu Gaddi; Ballari Devadas A.; Davangere Thippeswamy; Chitradurga Sujata; Tumakuru S.N. Swamy; Mysuru Sunil T.R.; Chamarajnagar Suma S.; Bengaluru Rural Hemavathy K.; Bengaluru North Nirmala H.L.; Bengaluru Central Shivaprakash H.P and Chikkaballapur Shanmugam.

