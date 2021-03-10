SUCI(C) slams Centre for failing to control rising prices of essentials

Condemning the Centre for its failure to check the increasing prices of essential commodities and opposing the recently-enacted controversial farm laws, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest in Ballari on Wednesday.

Earlier, hundreds of students, youth, workers and women associated with the organisation marched through the major streets raising slogans against the government. They burnt an effigy representing the price rise before submitting a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the office of Deputy Commissioner.

“The prices of essential commodities such as foodgrains and cooking gas are constantly rising. The Centre has completely failed to control the prices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blaming previous governments just to cover up his failures. The poor, already hit hard by economic crisis and joblessness, are now bearing the brunt of the price rise and the entire government is busy in State’s Assembly elections instead of addressing the problem,” K. Somashekhar, State secretariat member of the organisation said during the agitation.

Blaming the Union government for what he called ‘mismanagement of the economy’ during the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Somashekhar said that over 12.2 crore regular employees and over 9 crore causal and daily wagers lost their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis and the incomes of over 90% of the people have drastically fallen during the period.

“During the same COVID-19 period, the incomes of the big corporate houses, which the Union government is loyal to, have drastically grown. The wealth of the Mukhesh Ambani group has grown from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹5.5 lakh crore in just eight months between last March and October. When the people of this country are dying of starvation every day, Mr. Ambani is earning ₹12.6 crore a day. The huge income disparities are the direct result of the government’s pro-corporate policies that have created a small super-rich class and the vast majority of the poor class,” Mr. Somashekhar alleged.

Referring to the recently-enacted farm laws against which farmers across the country, especially on the border of the national capital, were protesting, Mr. Somashekhar alleged that the enactment of the controversial legislations was part of the Union government’s pro-corporate policy.

“In line with the Union government’s anti-farmer laws, the State government has also amended the Land Reforms Act and APMC Act to facilitate corporate plunder of the farm sector. These legislations would deepen the farm crisis in India and drive out large sections of farmers from the agriculture, which would further devastate the Indian economy,” he said.