SUCI(C) plans Bengaluru Chalo tomorrow

March 04, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Demanding immediate steps by the State and the Union governments to address the burning problems of the country, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI-C] will launch Bengaluru Chalo on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, State committee member of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that people from across Karnataka will congregate at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru to raise their demands.

Mr. Aldalli said that at Freedom Park the protestors will be addressed by party’s Politbureau member Radhakrishna and State secretary K. Uma and other senior leaders. From Dharwad district, around 500 people will participate in the Bengaluru Chalo programme, he said.

Mr. Aldalli said that under the BJP-led Union government, the people of the country have been facing hardships. “While the Union government claims that only 5% of the population is poor, it itself announces distribution of free ration to 80 crore people in the country. Already, unemployment, lack of opportunities and soaring prices have further pushed the people into distress,” he said.

On the three-phased economic reforms promised by the Modi government in future, he said that modifying rules on government land, labour and capital to suit the needs of the capitalists will itself be passed on as reforms by the pro-capitalist government. Those speaking about issues are being branded as traitors, which is a matter of concern, he said.

On the other hand, the Congress-led State government seems to be under the impression that guarantee schemes are the only solution to all the problems of society. There are several issues that required the State government’s immediate attention. However, the State government has turned a blind eye towards them, he added.

Mr. Aldalli said that during the Bengaluru Chalo, all the issues concerning the people will be raised and memorandum addressed to the State and Union governments will be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Governor.

SUCI(C) office-bearers Laxman Jadagannavar, Gangadhar Badiger, Sharanu Gonwar and Bhavansishankar S. Gouda were present.

A poster for the event was released during the press conference.

