SUCI(C) members stage protest over hike in fuel prices
Condemning the continued hike in fuel prices and the “failure” of the Union government to check this, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Saturday.
Burning an effigy, the protesters alleged that instead of mitigating the sufferings of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had increased fuel prices. Addressing the protesters, Dharwad district committee member of SUCI(C) Laxman Jadagannavar stated that while on one hand the COVID-19-induced lockdown had crippled the economy and affected the common man badly, the Centre was putting additional burden on them. “What is even worse is that the BJP-led Union government is using the lockdown to fleece citizens and is enforcing anti-labour policies to help the corporate sector,” he said.
Mr. Laxman said that in the international market, the price of crude oil has gone down to $41 per barrel, which would mean Indians should get one litre of petrol for ₹20. But adding the cess, taxes and profit margin for oil companies, the Centre could fix the price at ₹28, he said.
But instead, it has allowed petrol prices to go beyond ₹83, which is three times more than the actual cost. In rural areas too, the price of kerosene has been increased by 55%, he said. However, instead of helping the commoners, the Centre has written off bad loans to the tune of ₹68,000 crore in nationalised banks, he said.
The protesters raised slogans saying that privatisation was going on unabated in the fields of agriculture, insurance, railways and mining.
