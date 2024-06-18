ADVERTISEMENT

SUCI(C) demands withdrawal of hike in fuel prices

Published - June 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Staging a protest in Kalaburagi, the agitators say that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has saddled people with another burden

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk here on Tuesday against the fuel price hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

District committee member S.M. Sharma and SUCI(C) member V. Nagammal said that the Congress-led State government has saddled people with the burden of paying ₹3 per litre more on petrol and diesel.

With the latest fuel tax hike in Karnataka, petrol prices have risen by ₹3 per litre, reaching ₹102.84, up from ₹99.84. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by ₹3.02 per litre, now available at ₹88.95, up from ₹85.93.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hike is expected to generate ₹3,000 crore for the State, the activists said and cricitised the State government’s move to increase fuel price to address fund shortfall due to limited tax collected by the State under GST.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Like the BJP-led Centre, the Congress too is introducing anti-people policies, they said.

The SUCI(C) members urged the Siddaramaiah-led government in the State to withdraw the increase in fuel prices immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US