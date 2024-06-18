SUCI(C) demands withdrawal of hike in fuel prices

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk here on Tuesday against the fuel price hike.

District committee member S.M. Sharma and SUCI(C) member V. Nagammal said that the Congress-led State government has saddled people with the burden of paying ₹3 per litre more on petrol and diesel.

With the latest fuel tax hike in Karnataka, petrol prices have risen by ₹3 per litre, reaching ₹102.84, up from ₹99.84. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by ₹3.02 per litre, now available at ₹88.95, up from ₹85.93.

The hike is expected to generate ₹3,000 crore for the State, the activists said and cricitised the State government’s move to increase fuel price to address fund shortfall due to limited tax collected by the State under GST.

Like the BJP-led Centre, the Congress too is introducing anti-people policies, they said.

The SUCI(C) members urged the Siddaramaiah-led government in the State to withdraw the increase in fuel prices immediately.

