GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SUCI(C) demands withdrawal of hike in fuel prices

Staging a protest in Kalaburagi, the agitators say that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has saddled people with another burden

Published - June 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk here on Tuesday against the fuel price hike.

District committee member S.M. Sharma and SUCI(C) member V. Nagammal said that the Congress-led State government has saddled people with the burden of paying ₹3 per litre more on petrol and diesel.

With the latest fuel tax hike in Karnataka, petrol prices have risen by ₹3 per litre, reaching ₹102.84, up from ₹99.84. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by ₹3.02 per litre, now available at ₹88.95, up from ₹85.93.

The hike is expected to generate ₹3,000 crore for the State, the activists said and cricitised the State government’s move to increase fuel price to address fund shortfall due to limited tax collected by the State under GST.

Like the BJP-led Centre, the Congress too is introducing anti-people policies, they said.

The SUCI(C) members urged the Siddaramaiah-led government in the State to withdraw the increase in fuel prices immediately.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.