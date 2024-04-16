SUCI(C) candidate, two others file nomination papers in Kalaburagi

April 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Three candidates filed their nominations papers for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserved) here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sharanabasappa Malkajeppa Sharma, Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha and an independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh submitted their nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Fauzia Taranum.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Mr. Sharma owns assets worth ₹2.54 lakh, including Fixed Deposits worth ₹ 1.89 lakh.

Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha owns assets worth ₹83,000.

The independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh has declared total assets worth ₹10.15 lakh, while his wife, Jyothi, has property worth ₹17.15 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.