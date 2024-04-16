ADVERTISEMENT

SUCI(C) candidate, two others file nomination papers in Kalaburagi

April 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Three candidates filed their nominations papers for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserved) here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sharanabasappa Malkajeppa Sharma, Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha and an independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh submitted their nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Fauzia Taranum.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Mr. Sharma owns assets worth ₹2.54 lakh, including Fixed Deposits worth ₹ 1.89 lakh.

Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha owns assets worth ₹83,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh has declared total assets worth ₹10.15 lakh, while his wife, Jyothi, has property worth ₹17.15 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US