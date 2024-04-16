GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SUCI(C) candidate, two others file nomination papers in Kalaburagi

April 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Three candidates filed their nominations papers for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserved) here on Monday.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sharanabasappa Malkajeppa Sharma, Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha and an independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh submitted their nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Fauzia Taranum.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Mr. Sharma owns assets worth ₹2.54 lakh, including Fixed Deposits worth ₹ 1.89 lakh.

Prahar Janshakti Party candidate Vijaykumar Bheemsha owns assets worth ₹83,000.

The independent candidate Ramesh Bheemsingh has declared total assets worth ₹10.15 lakh, while his wife, Jyothi, has property worth ₹17.15 lakh.

