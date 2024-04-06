GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SUCI(C) appeals for votes for its candidates

April 06, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin, State Secretariat Member of the Socialist Unity Centre of India- Communist (SUCI-C) M. Shashidhar appealed to the people to vote for SUCI(C) candidates to save democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Shashidhar said that the party has decided to field 151 candidates in 19 States and three Union Territories. SUCI will contest in 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, he added. 

Mr. Shahshidhar appealed people to vote for SUCI(C) candidate S.M. Sharma contesting from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat.

