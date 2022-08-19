SUCI(C), AIMSS condemn release of 11 rape convicts

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 19, 2022 19:36 IST

Taking exception to the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape and murder case of 2002 by the Gujarat government, Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI-Communist) has termed the decision to remit the sentence as highly condemnable and shocking.

In a statement here, district secretary of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli has said that what is even more shocking and disturbing is that the released convicts have been welcomed by leaders affiliated to the BJP with garlands and sweets as if they have achieved something great.

This development is a clear indication and example of the BJP’s double standards and practice of violating all legal and moral guidelines to encourage criminals who are involved in heinous crimes, he has said in the statement, while urging people to come out in large numbers to protest against such an illegal and immoral act of release of such convicts.

AIMSS statement

All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) too has condemned the remission of sentence of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

In a statement here, district secretary of AIMSS Gangubai Kokare has said that it is difficult to imagine the trauma of a five-months pregnant Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped, and her family members who were killed before her own eyes. Despite the pain and grief, she fought bravely to get all the convicts  punished, the statement said.

It is highly condemnable and shocking that such criminals who have committed heinous acts have been pardoned by the Gujarat government and their sentences remitted under an old policy. The move has not only put the life of Bilkis Bano under threat but it will also make all other victims to lose faith that criminals will ever get punished, she has said in the statement.

Civil society should take up the issue and exert pressure on the Gujarat government to revoke the release order, she said.

