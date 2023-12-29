SUCI launches signature campaign against Modi government

December 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Socialist Unity Centre of India launched a signature campaign in Mysuru on Friday as part of a nation-wide drive to highlight the “anti-people” programmes of the BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The activists said that it has been a decade since the BJP came to power with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and alleged that ever since the prices of essential commodities were on the rise. People of the country were reeling under the impact of corruption, unemployment etc and the BJP has now launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to highlight its so-called achievements, said the activists.

The SUCI activists said though people were being led to believe that India was on the cusp of becoming a developed country the reality was otherwise. Education and health sectors are being privatised and it was out of reach of a majority of the people while farmers were being denied jobs by industries established on their land, said the activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SUCI also flayed the Centre for diluting the labour laws and not paying attention to agriculture though the farmers, it said, were in doldrums. Though it has been two years since the Centre promised to announce minimum support price for all agricultural produce, it was yet to be done, according to SUCI.

Taking potshots at the Centre, the SUCI said Chandrayan Mission, Vande Bharat, surge in share prices were not indicators of development though it was true that the wealth of the capitalists have increased manifold.

The BJP government at the Centre was pro-capitalists and those critical of its policies were being dubbed as anti-India and their voices were being muzzled, the SUCI alleged. The Congress government in the State also came under attack and said that it was pursuing the same policies as that of its predecessor government run by the BJP. Guarantee schemes are not permanent solutions to people’s problems, said the SUCI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.