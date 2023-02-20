SUCI-C stages protest against anti-people policies

February 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that both the State and Union governments have presented anti-people Budgets and seeking an inquiry into the Adani fallout, members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest in Dharwad on Monday.

Staging a demonstration near Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad, the protestors raised slogans against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led State and Union governments in the country.

Addressing the protestors, district secretary of SUCI-C Lakshman Jagadannavar said that the State and Union Budgets are nothing but a circus of numbers and they will not provide solution to any of the problems of the common people. With only three months left for the end of the present tenure of the State government, the budget is nothing but a poll exercise, he added.

At a time when the problem of unemployment is worsening in the country, both the State and Union governments have reduced allocations for employment guarantee schemes, showing their apathy towards commoners. While the Union government announced tax sops for multinational companies and crony capitalists, the tax burden on the common people is increasing day by day, making their lives miserable, he said.

District committee member Bhavanishankar Gowda referred to the reduction in the quantity of foodgrains under public distribution system, withdrawal of subsidies on essential commodities, increased tax burden and reduction in allocation to welfare schemes and called on the people to unite to fight against vested interests governing them.

Members of the district committee Gangadhar Badiger, Bhuvana, Deepa Dharwad, Madhulata Goudar, Sharanu Gonawar and others led the protest.