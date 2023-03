March 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

Social Unity Centre of India (Communist) on Friday announced candidates for Assembly elections to 13 constituencies, including two constituencies in Bengaluru (Rajajinagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar), two in Kalaburagi (Kalaburagi and Kalaburagi Rural), and one each in Mysuru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Dharward, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Vijayanagara, and Davangere districts.