‘Successive governments ignored the appointments of physical education teachers for 17 years’

November 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka State Trained Unemployed Physical Education Teachers’ Association alleged that successive State governments had completely ignored the appointments of the candidates trained as Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Certificate of Physical Education (C.Ped), Bachelor in Physical Education (B.Ped) and Master in Physical Education (M.Ped) in the State for the last 17 years.

Association State president Sunil S. Gola and member B. Devendrappa, told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday that nearly 45,000 candidates who have completed the certified course of physical education and also had Bachelors and Masters degrees in physical education across the State are waiting for their appointments to the posts of physical education teacher at schools and colleges for the last 17 years.

Vacant posts

Mr. Devendrappa said that nearly 8,000 posts of physical education teachers were vacant in primary schools (1 to5 class), and 2,500 posts are lying vacant in higher primary schools (6 to 8 class) and around 1,300 posts are vacant in high schools and PUC; and nearly 100 posts are vacant in District Institutions of Education and Training (DIETs) and College of teacher Education (CTE) institutes.

The candidates who have completed B.Ped and M.Ped should be appointed at physical education teachers for stadiums in each taluk. Preference should be given to B. Ped candidates in the appointment of hostel wardens for Morarji Desai Residential Schools and Kittur Rani Chennamma Schools.

Mr. Devendrappa demanded that the government abolish the system of appointing guest teachers on a contract basis and regularise their services. He said that most of the candidates waiting for the appointments have crossed the age limit.

Mr. Gola said that the association would submit the memorandum to the Chief Minister and Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and the Higher Education Minister. If the government failed to respond to their demands, they would intensify the agitation across the State by December 10.