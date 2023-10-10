Successful runway friction test at Kalaburagi Airport

October 10, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), on Monday, conducted a runway friction test at the Kalaburagi Airport as part of the ongoing runway re-carpeting project. The test was conducted using a Scandinavian Airport and Road Systems (SARSYS) by the Surface Volvo Friction Tester (SVFT) owned by AAI. This is said to be an efficient system to measure the friction coefficient of the runway surface.

As per the airport authorities, the friction coefficient is a measure of how slippery the runway surface is and it is important to maintain a high friction coefficient on runways to ensure safe landing and take-off of an aircraft.

They said that the low friction levels could lead to aircraft overruns and runoff incidents.

The authorities said that the SVFT test results showed that the new pavement surface at the Airport has sufficient skid resistance to meet the minimum requirements for safe aircraft operations. This means that the new runway surface is safe for aircraft to land and take off.

“The runway friction test is critical to ensuring the safety of aircraft operations at an airport. Regular friction tests enable the AAI to identify and address potential safety hazards on the runway. Runway friction test helps to ensure that an aircraft can land and take off safely. Airlines are more likely to fly to airports that have a good reputation for safety and reliability. By conducting regular friction tests, Kalaburagi Airport can demonstrate its commitment to safety and attract new airlines,” director of Kalaburagi Airport Chilka Mahesh said in a media release on Tuesday.

As per the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), he added, the airport operator has to conduct regular friction tests and Kalaburagi Airport is following the directions to adhere to the guidelines to avoid fines and other penalties.

“The SARSYS Surface Volvo Friction Tester (SVFT) is a state-of-the-art system that measures the friction coefficient of the runway surface. The system is mounted on a Volvo V90 car and is driven at a constant speed down the runway. A special wheel on the SVFT measures friction forces between the wheel and the runway surface. The SVFT’s computer then uses this information to calculate the friction coefficient. The SVFT is a highly accurate and reliable system for measuring runway friction. It is used by airports all over the world to ensure the safety of their runways,” Dr Mahesh said.

