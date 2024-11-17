ADVERTISEMENT

Successful robotic pancreatic surgery performed at KLE Hospital

Published - November 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

This was the first time such a procedure was carried out in Northern Karnataka, say doctors

The Hindu Bureau

A robotic pancreatic surgery was performed at KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Medical Research Centre conducted a successful robotic pancreatic surgery in Belagavi recently.

This was the first such venture in northern Karnataka, doctors said. A team led by Sudarshan Chougale, surgical gastroenterologist, accomplished this feat using advanced robotic surgical technology, redefining precision, safety, and recovery outcomes for complex pancreatic conditions, said a release.

A 32-year-old man, suffering from abdominal pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, and generalized weakness for two years, was referred to Dr. Chougale. Following a detailed investigation, the patient was diagnosed with chronic calcific pancreatitis with multiple large stones in the pancreatic duct. Using advanced robotic technology, the surgery was conducted through small incisions measuring just 0.5 to 1 cm. The robotic system allowed precise removal of pancreatic head stones and anastomosis of the pancreatic duct to the small intestine. Despite the challenges posed by the complex anatomy, dense adhesions and proximity to vital blood vessels, the surgery was completed in just 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Revolutionary alternative

Pancreatic surgery is a complex procedure that is traditionally performed through extensive open or laparoscopic methods. These approaches can involve prolonged surgical times, significant blood loss, and extended hospital stays. However, robotic surgery offers a revolutionary alternative, minimizing surgical time, blood loss, and post-operative complications while ensuring faster recovery and early discharge from hospital.

Post-surgery, the patient experienced a smooth recovery, walking without support or pain the very next day. He resumed a normal diet within five days and was discharged from hospital on the fifth day. The patient and his family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sudarshan Chougale and his team for their outstanding care.

The surgical team consisted of Kiran Urbinahatti and Kanishka Das, with anaesthesia administered by Rajesh Mane. Nursing staff, including Nirmala, Srinivas, and Nutan, provided support during and after the procedure.

Dr. Chougale expressed that robotic surgery is emerging as the preferred surgical choice due to its safety, precision, and reduced surgical time. A pioneer in robotic and advanced laparoscopic surgeries, Dr. Chougale frequently performs major procedures for cancerous and non-cancerous conditions of the pancreas, liver, gallbladder, intestines, stomach, spleen, and esophagus.

Prabhakar Kore, Chairman of KLE Society, and Medical Director M. Dayananda have congratulated the team.

