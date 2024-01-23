GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Successful kidney transplantation in Vijayapura hospital

January 23, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of BLDE Society’s B.M. Patil Medical College and Hospital in Vijayapura have successfully conducted a kidney transplant.

A 17-year-old young man from Bihar was operated upon successfully.

His mother donated the organ.

The transplant was carried out by a team of surgeons led by S.B. Patil, Dilip Javali, V.S. Kundaragi, Santosh Patil, Sandeep Patil, Bhuvanesh Aradhya and some post-graduate students and others.

Organ donors and recipients can register themselves with the hospital on Ph: 6366786004.

Minister and BLDE Society chairman M B Patil has congratulated pro vice-chancellor Y.M. Jairaj, Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol and the team of doctors.

