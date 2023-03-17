Successful ABO incompatible kidney transplant performed at KIMS, Hubballi

March 17, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi have successfully performed ABOI (ABO Incompatible) kidney transplant on a 25-year-old youth despite blood group incompatibility between that of the donor (patient’s mother) and the patient.

Addressing a press conference along with team of doctors in Hubballi on Friday, Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani and Head of the Department of Nephrology Venkatesh Moger said that ABOI kidney transplant is conducted in a case of patient and donor having different blood groups. The surgery was conducted on March 6 and the patient was discharged on Friday.

Under normal circumstances, only organs from a healthy person having the blood group same as that of the patient are transplanted. If the blood group is different, then the human immune system attacks the kidney considering as a foreign body ultimately leading to rejection, they explained.

Suffering from kidney failure, the patient from Savadatti was on dialysis for almost a year. Although the patient’s mother had consented for donating one of her kidneys, the challenge was she had a different blood group (B+ve), while that of the patient was A+ve.

Dr. Moge said that to overcome the challenge the doctors used a combination of medical techniques including Gylcosorb, a special filter brought from Sweden. The patient was on immunosuppressant for a fortnight for facilitating a successful transplant, he said.

It took four hours for the expert team of surgeons led by Dr. Moger and comprising of Dr. M.R. Patil and Dr. Vivek Ganiger from Department of Nephrology, Dr. Jaideep Ratkal, Dr. Manjuprasad and Dr. Sampath Kumar from Department of Urology, Dr. Sheetal Hiregour and Dr. Roopa from Department of Anesthesia and transplant coordinator Dr. Shivanand Honakeri. They were assisted by a team from Department of Pathology led by Dr. Purushottam Reddy and vascular surgeon Dr. Chetan Hosakatti.

Terming the surgery as a significant achievement for KIMS, Dr. Moger said that ABOI kidney transplant had been carried out with use of advanced techniques and medicines. Medical Superintendent Dr. Arun Kumar C. and others were present.