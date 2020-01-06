Subway to link Mysuru zoo with parking lot to ease rush on road

PIC SENT

The traffic congestion witnessed almost everyday on the road in front of the Mysuru zoo is expected to be eased soon with the zoo management all set to launch the construction of a subway linking the zoo and its parking lot. The subway will pass through the busy Shalivahana Road.

Hundreds of tourist vehicles are parked at the parking lot located in front of the zoo and the tourists rush to the zoo crossing the busy Shalivahana road, causing congestion. Traffic constables have a tough time managing the vehicles and the crowds especially during weekends and public holidays.

As a permanent remedy to the problem, the zoo management will soon be launching the work to construct the subway or an underpass connecting the zoo’s main entrance and the parking lot.

Shalivahana Road is one of the major roads connecting Mysore Race Club, Siddhartha Layout, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Road, T.Narsipur Road, Alanahalli, Chamundi Hills and localities on the foothills.

The subway project is expected to cost ₹1.9 crore and the scheduled completion of the work is six months. The road will be closed once the work starts and the traffic police have already notified alternative routes for vehicle movement.

“We have told the contractor to complete the work at least in three months’ time since the road is one of the busiest and cannot be kept closed for a long time. Moreover, it will be convenient for the visitors if the work is done at the earliest,” said Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director, Mysuru Zoo.

He told The Hindu that the subway had become inevitable in terms of visitors’ safety and also for smooth traffic management. The road used to get jammed especially during Dasara and holidays.

On many days the parking lot becomes inadequate and the tourist vehicles are directed to park on the vacant land in Doddakere Maidan, behind the Exhibition Grounds.

The subway work had been planned from January 2 but has been put off for a couple of days since the zoo had been witnessing a rush of tourists.

Visitors coming with children and elderly citizens find it difficult to cross the busy road.

The zoo management has plans to introduce battery-operated buggies between the parking lot and the zoo to ferry the visitors once the subway was completed. The buggy ride would be optional and ride costs may be included in the tickets.