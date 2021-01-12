Subway to access Mysuru zoo entrance almost ready

MYSURU

12 January 2021 18:47 IST

It may be thrown open in March

Mysuru will soon be getting yet another subway as the work linking the zoo and its parking lot, passing through the busy Shalivahana Road, is expected to be ready by February end. The zoo has proposed to throw open the new facility for visitors from March if all works get over by next month.

The project was taken up at a cost of ₹1.79 crore and nearly 80 per cent of the work had been done, according to the zoo management.

The scheduled completion of the project that began last year was six months. The road was closed for some time to facilitate the work and alternative routes had been notified for vehicle movement.

“We have told the contractor to complete the work by next month and we have been assured that the facility will be ready for the launch in March. Accordingly, we would be making preparations. The subway will be a big relief as it eases congestion on the busy road that runs in front of the zoo,” said zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The project would have been done by now but the pandemic delayed the work.

Hundreds of tourist vehicles are parked at the parking lot located in front of the zoo and the tourists rush to the zoo crossing the busy road, causing congestion. Children and elderly citizens often used to find it difficult to cross the road.

Shalivahana Road connects Mysore Race Club, Siddhartha Layout, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Road, T. Narsipur Road, Alanahalli, Chamundi Hills and localities on the foothills.

Mr. Kulkarni said the subway had become inevitable for visitors’ safety and also for smooth traffic management. The road used to get choked during Dasara and holidays. The zoo attracts footfalls of over 10,000-15,000 a day. However, the numbers have dropped now over the pandemic but the management is confident of getting back the numbers once the situation eases.

The police deploy two to three traffic constables daily to ease congestion and for the safety of zoo visitors crossing the road.

The zoo came up with the subway as a permanent solution to the issue. Once completed, visitors can park their vehicles at the parking lot and use the underpass to access the zoo’s main entrance.

Green buggies

There are also plans to introduce battery-operated buggies between the parking lot and the zoo and vice versa for ferrying the visitors once the subway was commissioned. The buggy ride would be optional and ride costs may be included in the tickets.