Submit revised plan for PG centre, H.K. Patil tells officials

June 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil on Thursday has directed the officials to submit a revised building plan of the postgraduate centre of Karnatak University within a week.

The Minister, who is also in charge of Gadag district, gave this direction to the officials during his visit to the under-construction postgraduate centre located next to the Regional Transport Office in Gadag on Thursday.

The officials informed Mr. Patil that while work on the ground floor had been completed, three more floors were to be constructed.

Mr. Patil asked the engineers of Public Works Department to study the landscaping and building plan of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) and then revise the plan for the PG centre suitably.

Interacting with Registrar of Karnatak University Yashpal Ksheersagar and Head of Gadag PG Centre Mallikarjun, Mr. Patil sought details on the teaching and non-teaching faculty at the centre and the number of students pursuing different courses. He asked them to start new courses at the earliest. PWD executive engineer P.S. Patil, tahsildar Mallikarjun Heggannavar, and others were present.

