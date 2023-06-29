HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Submit revised plan for PG centre, H.K. Patil tells officials

June 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil visiting the PG centre of Karnatak University in Gadag on Thursday.

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil visiting the PG centre of Karnatak University in Gadag on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil on Thursday has directed the officials to submit a revised building plan of the postgraduate centre of Karnatak University within a week.

The Minister, who is also in charge of Gadag district, gave this direction to the officials during his visit to the under-construction postgraduate centre located next to the Regional Transport Office in Gadag on Thursday.

The officials informed Mr. Patil that while work on the ground floor had been completed, three more floors were to be constructed.

Mr. Patil asked the engineers of Public Works Department to study the landscaping and building plan of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) and then revise the plan for the PG centre suitably.

Interacting with Registrar of Karnatak University Yashpal Ksheersagar and Head of Gadag PG Centre Mallikarjun, Mr. Patil sought details on the teaching and non-teaching faculty at the centre and the number of students pursuing different courses. He asked them to start new courses at the earliest. PWD executive engineer P.S. Patil, tahsildar Mallikarjun Heggannavar, and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.