Submit report on vacant posts, Minister tells Raichur officials

Sharan Prakash Patil has said that reports from all districts in Kalyan Karnataka have been sought to take further action on recruitment

Published - November 05, 2024 07:34 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharan Prakash Patil chairing a quarterly KDP meeting in Raichur on Monday.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil chairing a quarterly KDP meeting in Raichur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Minister for Medical Education and also Raichur district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil has directed officials to submit detailed reports on vacant posts in the district. He said that reports from all districts in Kalyan Karnataka have been sought to take further action on recruitment.

Chairing a quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Raichur on Monday, he said that the State government is keen on developing all sectors by using grants both from KKRDB and also from the State government to ensure facilities for the people of the region.

Therefore, each department should have the required number of officers and employees. The recently held Cabinet Sub-committee meeting on Kalyan Karnataka stressed the need to take immediate action to fill vacant posts in the region for effective implementation of programmes. Hence, all districts, including Raichur, should submit reports without any delay, he said.

The Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to check diaries of officers once a month to verify the work they have done. Taking exception to the absence of two officials in the meeting, the Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to check whether they have taken prior permission.

“If not, send them show-cause notices,” he said.

An officer of the Forest Department told the Minister that 102 cases pertaining to reserved forest encroachment are in the inquiry stage in court. In those cases, 12 are related to encroachment of four-five acres.

Interfering in the discussion, MLC A. Vasant Kumar said that encroachments have not been removed since the forest officers are not attending to cases regularly. Then, Dr. Patil directed the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat to take steps to remove forest land encroachments.

MLAs expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments in taking programmes towards farmers effectively.

Minister Boseraju, Basanagouda Badarli, Basanagouda Turvihal and district-level officers were present.

