Submit report on unauthorised religious structures by Jan. 31: DC

Dharwad district officials have been asked to complete the survey on unauthorised religious structures and submit a report to the district administration by January 31.

Chairing a meeting of officials on the survey of illegal religious structures in public places in Dharwad on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan gave instructions on the things to keep in mind while conducting the survey.

She asked the village accountants to submit a detailed report on religious structures located in public places, on roads, and in gardens to the respective tahsildars.

The officials of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) should submit their report to the Municipal Commissioner, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the High Court of Karnataka has taken a suo motu case in this regard and was regularly reviewing the progress achieved on shifting of unauthorised religious structures which were causing hardships to motorists and general public.

The Chief Secretary had issued directions to all the Deputy commissioners to complete the survey by January 31, she told the meeting.

Ms. Cholan said that after receiving reports from their subordinates, the respective tahsildars would have to prepare a comprehensive report on such illegal structures in their jurisdiction and submit a report to the district administration in the first week of February.

She said that she would then, based on the reports, prepare a comprehensive report on the number of unauthorised religious structures in the district and submit the same to the Home Ministry before March 15.

Ms. Cholan said that the Supreme Court in its order had set September 29, 2009, as the cut-off date for the survey.

All the unauthorised religious structures which have come up in public place after this date would find a mention on the list. Citizens could also give information on such unauthorised structures to the officials and their identity would not be disclosed.

According to a preliminary report, there are 330 unauthorised structures in Dharwad district.

However the officials would have to verify whether these structures come under the purview of Department of Muzrai and Wakf.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) should also designate its employees for conducting survey on such unauthorised structures in public spaces belonging to the authority, she said.

Superintendent of Police Varthika Katiyar said that the police would provide security cover to the employees conducting the survey and she said that criminal cases would be filed against those who try to create hurdles for the survey.